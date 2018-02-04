Byrne heads for Derby Arena on tour date

Award-winning comedian and writer Ed Byrne is to perform at Derby Arena on Friday, April 20, as part of his latest UK stand-up tour.

In Spoiler Alert, Ed takes the question of whether as a nation we are spoiled, turns it upside down and shakes it until the funny falls out.

His live work has built up legions of fans and he remains the observational stand-up to see and is not to be missed.

Ed Byrne is recognised as one of the finest observational comics in the industry, his television credits are countless (provided you’re really bad at counting); Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo, The One Show, Comic Relief Bake Off 2015, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads. He was most recently seen on Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay and has become a household name from his multiple BBC TV appearances.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm, suitable for ages 16-plus. Tickets are priced at £26. For availability, call the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or go online at derbylive.co.uk