Adult panto fun is heading for Worksop and Sheffield venues

The innovative theatre company Far Out Theatre, have decided to expand their adult pantomime showings at Sheffield’s Library Theatre to Worksop’s Acorn Community Theatre, due to popular demand.

You can see the adults-only panto Robin Hood and the Babes In The Wood at Sheffield’s Library Theatre on December 7-8 and then Worksop’s Acorn Theatre on January 11-12.

Vicky Blagden, co-founder of Far Out Theatre, provided context for the expansion and explained: “Since 2005, Far Out Theatre have produced and performed an annual pantomime. After outgrowing our immediate local venue we moved to The Library Theatre, located in the heart of Sheffield.

“In 2016, we decided to perform our first adult-only pantomime, and the feedback we received was incredible. The audience wanted more! In December 2017, we performed Dick Whittington: The Very Rude Panto at The Library Theatre to a sell out audience. Given the incredible response, we are excited to take our new adult pantomime to the people of Worksop alongside our Sheffield showings.”

This year’s adult panto follows the adventures of the legendary hero in his quest to defeat evil, win Marian’s heart, and have a night out. This is a panto like no other and contains bad language, tasteless jokes and (very) rude antics aplenty.

To book tickets please either ring 07748271608, email jayandjane@farouttheatre.co.uk or visit https://farouttheatre.wixsite.com/farouttheatre/whats-on to purchase tickets online.

Far Out Theatre has previously brought you Dick Whittington the Very Rude Panto (2017), Aladdin: The Rude Panto (2016), Cinderella (2014), Goldilocks and the Three Bears (2013), Jack and the Beanstalk (2012), Cinderella (2011), Mother Goose (2010), Dick Whittington (2009), Robin Hood and The Babes in the Wood (2008), Treasure Island (2007), The Pied Piper of Hamlyn (2006), Little Red Riding Hood (2005), and Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves: The Panto! (2004).