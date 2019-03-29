The search is on to find Chesterfield’s talented Young Artists of the Year

Chesterfield College launched their annual competition to find the local Young Artist of the Year this week. They are urging school children in Year 4 to Year 13 to get creative and produce an illustration, a painting or collage, photography or a 3D sculpture on the theme of “The environment and me”.

Finalists’ artwork, across a range of age and competition categories, will be exhibited as part of the college’s Art’s Festival taking place from 14 - 28 June 2019. The young artists will be invited to a special ceremony where the winners will be announced and presented with prizes.

Young Artist of the Year Winner from 2018 Joseph Higginbotham

James Marples, Marketing Manager at Chesterfield College said: “Over the last few years we have seen some amazing artwork from the young artists of Chesterfield. We are excited to be running the competition again this year. It is brilliant to be able to exhibit work from the artists of the future at our Arts Festival. The theme for this year is very topical and one which I hope will inspire people to get creative.”

Joseph Higgingbotham winner of the Visual Arts Year 12-13 category in 2018 said: “It’s great to see my work on the wall of an actual gallery open to the public, I’m very proud of myself to be honest!”

Oliver Lea, winner of the 3D category last year explains, “It’s a great competition and I’m really happy to have won. I’ve produced a few pieces with PLA plastic going through a 3D pen that I then draw with to produce sculptures.”

The closing date for the competition is 10 June 2019. More details, including how to enter and terms and conditions of the competition can be found at https://www.chesterfield.ac.uk/yaoty/