The Little Mermaid ballet show heads for Derbyshire

Dancers will stage a dramatic retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s story The Little Mermaid.

Ballet Theatre UK are touring this family favourite which will be staged at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on June 14.

A mermaid falls in love with a human prince and gives up everything to win his love. She rescues the prince during a storm at sea and begins a journey that takes her far from home. Determined to pursue her love onto shore, she strikes a deal with a wicked sea witch....but at a hefty cost.

Tickets for The Little Mermaid cost £21.20. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk