The Jellyman’s Daughter play songs from Dead Reckoning album at Derbyshire hotel

Scottish duo The Jellyman’s Daughter will add to their growing army of fans when they play in Derbyshire.

Hear them playing songs from their second album, Dead Reckoning, at The Lawns Hotel, Chellaston, Derby, on December 8.

Their sound lands squarely in the middle of a strange crossroads between bluegrass, post-rock, folk and soul. Mixing their unique vocal harmonies with wild and visceral cello, driving guitar and sweet mandolin, Emily Kelly and Graham Coe write their songs together with a focus on doing something new.

The pair have toured Canada, Europe and the UK since their debut album was released in 2014.

Tickets for their live show cost £12.