The Hairy Bikers, Joan Collins and Julian Clary star in new season at Buxton Opera House

Joan Collins, The Hairy Bikers Shakin’ Stevens, Wet Wet Wet and Julian Clary are among the big names lined up for the new season at Buxton Opera House.

Global superstar Joan Collins will reveal exciting stories and secrets from her long career at the Opera House on February 24.

Big-hearted cooks Si King and Dave Myers, better known as The Hairy Bikers, will present an epic night of cuisine and conversation on March 1. Shakin’ Stevens will be rockin’ This Old House, Green Door and many of his other hits on March 13. Wet Wet Wet featuring Graeme Clark, Tommy Cunningham, Neil Mitchell and Kevin Simm, will air their number one hit Love Is All Around on May 4.

And Julian Clary will raise the laughs on May 5 in his Born to Mince show. For tickets, click here or call 01298 72190.