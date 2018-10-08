The Drifters arena show tickets go on sale this week

The Drifters will be back on tour in the UK in a new show where they perform all their hits from the last six decades.

They play at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 12.

The legendary group have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits including; Saturday Night At Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and many, many more!

Tickets to their Sheffield show are priced at £28.50 and £35 plus a limited number of premium package tickets priced £61.60. Available from Friday, they can be booked via https://www.flydsaarena.co.uk or call 0114 256 5656.