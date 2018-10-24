The Dreamboys are ready to wow Derbyshire fans

Hunky troupe The Dreamboys are back and hotter than ever.

The UK’s most successful strip group will be performing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on November 2, 2018, and at Derby Arena on June 29, 2019.

An action packed two hour breath-taking spectacular has been perfectly created for hen parties and girls nights out.

Their hard work, professionalism and the boys’ cheeky good looks have contributed to their success to date.

With special guest appearances on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows such as The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, This Morning, Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex, plus massive sold out worldwide tours, it’s no wonder The Dreamboys have celebrity status.

They lads have worked with many celebrities from Simon Cowell to The Spice Girls.

Tickets to see The Dreamboys in Chesterfield cost £30.20. To book go to https://www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222. Tickets to see The Dreamboys in Derby range from £24.50 to £39.50. For bookings, go to https://www.derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800.