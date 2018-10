Producers of television’s Gino’s Win Your Wish List are looking for teams to take part.

The Channel 5 show stars Gino D’Acampo and will be coming back for its second series. This time it won’t just be families taking part.

If you can muster a team of five friends or work colleagues, then you could be in with a shout.

Fancy the chance to appear on television with Gino? Email: casting@stellifymedia.com