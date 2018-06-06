Swan Lake screens live to Derbyshire from London

A new production of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake by The Royal Ballet will be live broadcast to cinemas nationwide from London.

Screenings take place on Tuesday, June 12, at 7.15pm at the following venues in Derbyshire: Cineworld Chesterfield; Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield; Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton; Ritz, Belper; The George Hotel, Tideswell; Odeon Cinema, Derby; Showcase Cinema de Lux, Derby.

One of the best-loved of classical ballets, set to a sublime score by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake will enchant audiences, particularly with choreography by the award-winning Liam Scarlett.

The ballet follows the story of Prince Siegfried who one night encounters a flock of swans, one of whom reveals herself to be a beautiful woman called Odette. Odette is being held under a spell by the evil Von Rothbart, who later disguises his daughter Odile as Odette to trick Prince Siegfried into breaking his vow of love. But Siegfried is determined to save Odette, whatever the cost.

Liam Scarlett has created a new production, which remains faithful to the Petipa-Ivanov original but will also offer a fresh perspective on this much-loved classical ballet.

The performance lasts around three hours with two intervals.

For further information, go to www.roh.org.uk/cinema