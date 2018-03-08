Sutton ramblers heading off to the Manifold Valley

The Sutton Rambling Club continues its popular winter programme with a steady 11-mile linear walk in the Manifold Valley within the White Peak.

This is a limestone area of exceptional beauty with an abundance of good views throughout the day. A shorter walk should be available. New members most welcome and the walk takes place on Sunday, March 11.

The ramble starts from Hulme End, a small hamlet at the head of the Manifold Valley, and then heads south along the Manifold track, originally the Leek and Manifold Railway, adjacent to the Manifold Valley.

Walkers will then pass by Wetton Mill, which used to be a water mill for grinding corn. From there, explore the spectacular Thors Cave, a natural cavern occupied in the Stone Age. and now a great viewpoint. From here, there is a short walk into Wetton village, located at the top of the east side of the Manifold Valley. This will be the location for the lunch stop with a choice of refreshments.

Suitably refreshed, you can move almost due south, visiting the Wetton Low trig point, an ancient burial ground. There then follows a very picturesque route overlooking the Manifold valley as you ramble past the remote Castern Hall, dating back to the 18th century and privately owned by the Hurt family.

Then descend to the River Lodge and follow the pretty riverside path into the Ilam Hall Country Park. There should be time for drinks at the National Trust café.

The final section of this lovely walk continues by the River Manifold up to Coldwall Bridge and then into Thorpe village, past the church to arrive at the Old Dog Inn for a 6pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. Other pick-up points are available en route. The coach fare is £10. For further information, please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471 or visit the website.