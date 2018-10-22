Superhero lookalikes at Crich Tramway Village’s Starlight Extravaganza

See Crich Tramway Village lit up and ride vintage trams in the dark during the annual Starlight Extravaganza.

The official ‘Lights Switch On’ will take place on Monday, October 29, at 5.30pm by the winner of a ‘Local Hero’ competition, run this month and nominated by the public.

Running until November 3, the extravaganza will include visits by lookalike characters from Jack Skellington and Maleficent on Wednesday, October 31, to Superhero lookalikes such as Spider Man, Super Girl, Batman, Violet Parr and Red Ranger on Thursday, November 1. Children dressing in Superhero costumes will get free admission on this day.

On Friday, November 2, you can take afternoon tea with Mad Hatter and Alice lookalike characters at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. (Pre-bookings required by October 30 on 01773 854349.

The attraction opens from 10am each day and closing times vary during the week.

Trams will run until 8pm on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and until 7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visitors who have already purchased their tickets offering 12-month free return, may use their tickets for this event

as many times as they wish, so it could prove to be a great value week to keep the children entertained during the

school holiday.

For further details, visit https://www.tramway.co.uk or call: 01773 854321.