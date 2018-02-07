Suggs pours his heart out on Valentine’s night

Madness lead singer Suggs will be sharing a few surprises when he visits Derbyshire on Valentine’s Day.

He will be at Buxton Opera House on the night of February 14.

Suggs will be disclosing the surprises which awaited him when he reached the dizzy heights of stardom.

Expect tales about vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics and watching his underpants fall to earth on Bowie’s driveway.

Fame is a tightrope and Suggs has fallen off many times.

But for all the near-death experiences he takes great solace in the words of the Greek philosopher, Blondie: ‘The tide is high, but I’m holding on…’

Tickets for his show are priced at £32. Contact 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk