Strong men toss the caber and pull a tractor at Peak District Highland Games

Watch super strong men in action as the Peak District Highland Games returns to Matlock Farm Park for the second year.

They will be showing off their strength in a number of events including the Stone Throw, the 8 tonne Tractor Pull and Tossing the Caber.

This special event is on August 26 and runs from 10am to 4.30pm.

Children can feed the animals, hold tiny creatures in the petting barn, have fun on the kids’ assault course or have their faces painted. There will be opportunities to get up close to meerkats and meet a hawk.

Craft and market stalls will help to make this a great day out for all the family.

Matlock Farm Park is on Jaggers Lane, near Two Dales, Matlock.

Admission costs £7.50 (adult), £6 (OAP, concessions), £6.50 (child, 2-14 years), free for child under two, £25 (family). To book or for more information, go to: www.matlockfarmpark.co.uk