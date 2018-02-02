Strictly Come Dancing partners waltz into Derbyshire

One of Strictly Come Dancing’s most popular professional couples have returned to the stage with a bang!

Kristina Rihanoff has again teamed up with Robin Windsor to perform in a show which she has created and which is touring to Derbyshire.

Entitled Dance To The Music, the show starts in the 1920s and takes the audience through more than 20 different dance styles - in

two action packed hours! Favourites such as the Charleston and the Quickstep will be showcased as will a homage to the delightful Fred and Ginger, with the American Smooth.

The story also leads the audience through a touching dedication to Second World War, with the music of Glen

Miller and The Andrews Sisters, before a trip Stateside with a brilliant rock ‘n’ roll section influenced by the one and only, Elvis Presley!

The second half of the show is guaranteed to get your feet moving, visiting the funky Motown and disco eras. If that wasn’t enough for you, the show includes some ingenious routines, with music by the legends Michael Jackson and Prince, including a spellbinding Rumba, performed by former

Strictly professional Oksana and her husband Jonathan Platero, to the epic Purple Rain.

The two phenomenal couples will be joined by four more professionals from the dance world, along with the vocal talents of X-Factor finalist Christopher Maloney and singer/songwriter Beth Sherburn.

Dance To The Music is hot-footing its way to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Saturday, February 10, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £31 or £29 (concessions and groups of ten). To book, contact 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk