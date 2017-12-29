Stone Broken announce live dates in Nottingham and Sheffield

Stone Broken will play a headline UK and European tour in February and March.

And the tour includes dates at Nottingham’s Rescue Room on March 1 and Sheffield’s Corporation on March 4.

The band have also released a new single, Heartbeat Away, which features on their forthcoming studio album, Ain’t Always Easy, set for release on March 2.

Heartbeat Away is a deeply personal song for frontman and lyricist, Rich Moss as it tackles the subject of domestic abuse, suggesting that the realities need to be discussed more openly and addressed immediately.

Moss said: “The subject of Heartbeat Away is a little closer to home than most of the other songs I have written.

“Seeing the impact that domestic violence has on a person you are close to and the way it affects the people around them isn’t a very nice thing to experience.

“I thought it was time to shine a light on something that usually happens behind closed doors, hidden away from the rest of the world.

“When people listen to this song I think they will know that it’s personal and that I mean every word.”

Tickets for their tour are available at http://bit.ly/2kt6rNc (Nottingham) or http://bit.ly/2yeX9gP (Sheffield).