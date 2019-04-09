Stewart Francis leaves Derbyshire fans with a smile on their faces during his final tour

Canadian comedian Stewart Francis performs in Derbyshire tonight on his final stand-up tour.

He brings his Into The Punset show to Buxton Opera House where he will be saying goodbye to showgoers who have made his job such great fun over the last decade.

As a fully-paid up comedian, who takes his vocation very seriously, through the tears there will be a constant desire to arouse boundless joy in his audience.

Winner of Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe, this hugely successful one liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland, thanks to his perfectly crafted gags and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.

Tickets are priced at £26. To check availability, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

