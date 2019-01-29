Steve Knightley heads for Derbyshire to share songs and stories from life on the road

Folk music troubadour Steve Knightley will offer an insight into life on the road in his new show which is heading for Derbyshire.

He has collected songs, stories, anecdotes and observations during his years of travelling, some of which he will share at Matlock’s County Hall on Wednesday, February 20.

Steve is best known for his work with the award-winning acoustic roots group Show of Hands. He has performed in venues from the Albert Hole in Bristol to the Albert Hall in London. His impressive back catalogue of songs are modern classics, still filling the folk clubs and festival fields.

His one-man show, entitled Roadways, builds on the success of his sell-out 2018 solo tour ‘Songs and Stories’. His stripped-back presentation is infused with wit, warmth and alchemy, beautifully illustrated by songs of history, love and conscience.

Steve said: “It’s just me, a radio mic and a couple of guitars which is daunting and liberating in equal measures, and it’s enabled me to build elements into my shows which I’ve never been able to before.”

His concert in Matlock on February 20 starts at 8pm. Tickets £19. To book click here https://www.peakconcerts.co.uk/steve-knightley