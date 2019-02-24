Stars of screen Juliet Mills and Max Caulfield star in The Lady Vanishes touring to Chesterfield

Award-winning couple Juliet Mills and Max Caulfield lead a star-studded cast in The Lady Vanishes which is touring to Chesterfield.

The husband and wife will be treading the boards at the Pomegranate Theatre from April 1 to 6.

The Lady Vanishes. Photo by Paul Coltas.

Cast members will include Lorna Fitzgerald, fresh from her shock departure from the role of Abi Branning in BBC’s EastEnders, Matt Barber who played Atticus Aldridge in Downtown Abbey, Robert Duncan from Drop The Dead Donkey, Philip Lowrie who played Dennis Tanner in Coronation Street, and Ben Nealon from Soldier Soldier.

Socialite Iris (played by Lorna Fitzgerald) is travelling home to England on the train when an accident introduces her to the mild-mannered Miss Froy (Juliet Mills). After her travelling companion suddenly disappears, Iris is perplexed to find that all the other passengers deny ever having seen her. With the help of musician Max (Matt Barber) she turns detective and together they become drawn into a complex web of European intrigue as they try to solve the mystery of why the lady vanished.

This thriller is inspired by the 1939 classic Hitchcock movie which is ranked as one of the best British films of all time.

Tickets from £21.70, to book click hereor call 01246 345222.