Star-studded cast for this week’s thriller in Chesterfield

Audiences at this week’s big show at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre will be seeing a galaxy of stars twinkling on stage.

The Case of the Frightened Lady features TV favourites Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street, The Bill, Casualty) and Rula Lenska (Rock Follies, Doctor Who, EastEnders); Denis Lill (The Royal, Only Fools and Horses), Charlie Clements (EastEnders), Philip Lowrie (Coronation Street), April Pearson(Skins), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier) and Glenn Carter (Jesus Christ Superstar).

When Inspector Tanner is called in to investigate a ruthless murder at Mark’s Priory, the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems. The household is controlled by the family physician, the footmen behave more like guests than servants and the secretary Isla is afraid for her life. As Tanner moves closer to the heart of the mystery he uncovers a shocking and closely guarded secret…

The Case of the Frightened Lady runs from Monday, February 26, to Saturday, March 3, at 7.30pm with matinee performances on Wednesday at 2pm and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets from £21.50 to £33.50. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk