Spend Saturday night with The Drifters

The Drifters are back on tour to perform all the classic hits from the last six decades.

Their tour rolls into Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on June 9 where fans can expect to hear hits such as Saturday Night at the Movies, Come On Over To My Place, Stand By Me, Under The Boardwalk and many more.

Now in their 65th year, The Drifters’ current line-up has been hand-picked by Tina Treadwell whose father started the group with Clyde McPhatter. Tina’s mother Faye, was responsible for bringing The Drifters to the UK and overseeing hits More Than A Number and Kissin’ in the Back Row.

After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name which she now owns. Tina is president of the Treadwell Entertainment Group,

Tickets to see The Drifters in Chesterfield cost £25.50 and £23.20 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk