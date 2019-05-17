Sneak peek of Northern Ballet's Three Little Pigs to be screened in Chesterfield
Children's fairytale Three Little Pigs dances onto the big screen in Derbyshire this week, courtesy of Northern Ballet.
Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre is presenting a satellite broadcast of the show, which is narrated by Anita Rani, on Friday, May 17, at 11.30am and Saturday, May 18 at 10.30am. For tickets, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.
Furry friend in high spirits in Three Little Pigs.