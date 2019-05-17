Northern Ballet's production of Three Little Pigs screens to the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on May 17 and 18, 2019.

Sneak peek of Northern Ballet's Three Little Pigs to be screened in Chesterfield

Children's fairytale Three Little Pigs dances onto the big screen in Derbyshire this week, courtesy of Northern Ballet.

Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre is presenting a satellite broadcast of the show, which is narrated by Anita Rani, on Friday, May 17, at 11.30am and Saturday, May 18 at 10.30am. For tickets, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

Furry friend in high spirits in Three Little Pigs.
Brian Slater
Mr Wolf taunts one of the pigs.
Brian Slater
Wolf on the scent of the three little pigs.
Brian Slater
Three little pigs come face to face with the big bad wolf.
Brian Slater
