Shane Filan has a date at Sheffield City Hall

Irish singing star Shane Filan returns to the UK later this year with the second leg of his Love Always tour.

And the former Westlife man comes to Sheffield on May 2.

Shane said, “I stood on the stage on the original leg of the Love Always tour and promised I would return – and here I am.

“The whole tour went so well I thought I would love to take it back out.

“It was such fun and the fans have taken (the album) Love Always to their hearts.

“I want to get out and perform it for them, although I may be adding a few surprises into the mix to make this leg a little different – so watch out!

“Love Always, is a collection of some of my favourite classic love songs.

“It’s the album I’ve wanted to make for a long time.

“For me, being able to perform this on stage is humbling.

“It reminds me of just how phenomenal it is to be a musician and how lucky I am to have such great fans.”

Tickets for his Sheffield show are available on 0114 2789789 or http://bit.ly/2DkswVT