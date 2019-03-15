Seven places in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire shortlisted for architecture award

Sam Culling, RIBA East Midlands Chair, speaking about the 12 shortlisted projects in the region, said: “It’s fantastic to see 12 projects shortlisted for the RIBA East Midlands 2019 Awards. The quality and range of the schemes selected, including several by regionally-based practices, is testament to the exemplary standard of architecture that this region has to offer.” Regional Award winners will be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June.

1. Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea, Derbyshire Tonkin Lius Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea is made from curved 114mm diameter steel tubes, painted in bright red.

2. Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea, Derbyshire Different views unfold on approach. Then, at a specific position near the entrance to the village, the lines align to reveal the name Doe Lea.

3. Confetti Campus, Nottingham Digital elements were introduced into perforated steel screens and projecting brickwork along with bar-code rhythms in the form of vertical glazing fins and balustrades.

4. Confetti Campus, Nottingham By Allan Joyce Architects. CorTen steel was chosen as the primary visible material to reinterpret the context of Victorian industrial buildings, while black brickwork allows the adjacent buildings and CorTen to shine.

