Saturday Night Fever burns up the stage at Sheffield Lyceum this week

Celebrating 40 years sinces its UK cinema release, Saturday Night Fever is spectacularly reimagined in a big, new music and dance extravaganza.

The show, which is on at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, March 2, stars Richard Winsor (Casualty, Matthew Bourne) in a role made famous by John Travolta in the movie.

Richard plays Tony Manero who dances his way out of the harsh realities of life in Brooklyn.

Saturday Night Fever remains as one of the bestselling soundtracks of all time, featuring the Bee Gees greatest hits Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than a Woman, performed live on stage by the closest trio you’ll ever get to the real thing.

Tickets are priced from £25. To book, call 0114 249 6000 or go to the website