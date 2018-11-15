Santa arrives at Dobbies Chesterfield this weekend

Santa will be arriving with his favourite reindeer at Dobbies Chesterfield on Sunday, November 18, 1t 10am.

This free event celebrates the grand arrival of Santa with the opportunity for families to see the big man in red in his fabulously festive grotto. Joining Santa in his grotto will be all of Dobbie’s festive friends including Robbie the robin, Paula the polar bear and Fluffi the penguin. In anticipation of visits from all the good boys and girls, Mr and Mrs Claus, with help from the elves, have also been busy preparing presents all year round!

Julie Waine, community champion at Dobbies Chesterfield, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Santa back to Dobbies this year, we know he’s looking forward to meeting all the children that want to share their Christmas wishes with him. Santa’s Arrival is back with a bang for 2018 and we know our customers will be thrilled to hear about the return of this must-see festive event.”

This year Dobbies’ National Charity Partner is Teenage Cancer Trust and volunteers from the charity will taking part in this year’s parade. Customers visiting Dobbies over the Christmas period will be able to make a festive wish or leave a seasonal message on the Dobbies wish tree in aid of the charity. Special wish baubles can be purchased for a minimum £1 donation and all proceeds will go towards life-changing services that Teenage Cancer Trust offer young people diagnosed with cancer. If you want to volunteer for the charity on the day you can sign up online here

Customers wishing to meet Santa in his grotto on Sunday 18 November will be seen on a first come first served basis. Bookings to see Santa in his grotto from November 24 must be made in advance, booking is available online here.

Dobbies Chesterfield is at Barlborough Links.