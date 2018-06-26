Ruts DC to play Nottingham and Sheffield on The Crack anniversary tour

Ruts DC – formerly known as The Ruts – are hitting the road in 2019 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their legendary album The Crack.

And they will play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on February 16 and Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on February 26.

Released in September of 1979, The Crack was the Ruts’ one and only studio album and was an extraordinary statement of intent.

As the energy and attitude of punk’s first wave started to dissipate, The Ruts exploded onto the scene with songs like Babylon’s Burning, Something That I Said and Jah War.

As 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of The Crack, the now-named Ruts DC have announced a special UK tour to celebrate the albums’ original release, playing it in its entirety for the very first time live.

Bassist John ‘Segs’ Jennings said: “It’s always been important to us to be a current and forward-thinking band, releasing and playing new material whilst being proud of our past.

“A milestone to many, The Crack is an important piece of work to us too. We now feel ready to celebrate where we came from.”

Drummer Dave Ruffy added: “Making The Crack was a real game changer for me.

“The Ruts was a band that was greater than the sum of its parts and wrote music inspired by everything we had ever heard.

“It’s a piece of work that I am immensely proud to have been a part of.

“Now 40 years on we will be playing the album in its entirety, it’s quite a challenge as some of the songs have not been played since 1980.

“Our legacy is large, and we are and will continue working hard to make this a great show.”

Support on all dates will come from recently reunited post-pistols legends The Professionals.

Tickets are available now at www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk