Royalty fans should make tracks for exhibition

Remember when Princess Diana visited Ilkeston? This and other royal occasions in the area are showcased in an exhibition at Erewash Museum.

The Royal Erewash exhibition, which is running until September 1, includes fascinating facts and a timeline - dating back to 1252 - of all of Erewash’s royal links.

On display are lace, made in Erewash, similar to that used on Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s wedding dresses.

The exhibition includes photos, information and even a selfie station.

Councillor Mike Wallis, lead member for culture and leisure, said: “The royal family holds a special fascination for many of the people of Erewash. In the past, royal weddings, events and visits have been a way for the people of Erewash to come together.

“Through big civic events like Victoria’s diamond jubilee, the heart-warming community parties of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation and the personal touch of Princess Diana’s visit, this exhibition looks at some of the great occasions in the history of our borough and the way people have celebrated their relationship with the royal family.”

Erewash Museum is in Ilkeston town centre, a short walk from the Market Place. Opening hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-4pm, and Monday to Saturday during school holidays. Admission is free. Contact 0115 907 1141, email museum@erewash.gov.uk or visit the Facebook page /erewashmuseum