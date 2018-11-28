Rock of Ages at Sheffield Lyceum will have you singing and dancing all night long

Musical comedy Rock of Ages is back to cause mayhem in Sheffield this week.

This love story is lavished with more than 25 classic rock anthems, including Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight This Feeling and I Want to Know What Love Is, all played loud and proud by a live band.

Kevin Kennedy, best known as Coronation Street’s Curly Watts, Zoe Birkett (The Bodyguard), Jodie Steele (Heathers the Musical) and Luke Walsh (The Rabbit King) star in the show.

Rock of Ages is at Sheffield’s Lyceum until Saturday, December 1. For tickets, call 0114 249 6000 or to book online click here