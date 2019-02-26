Richard Hawley homes in with songs for new Sheffield musical

Sheffield musician Richard Hawley has contributed songs for new musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge which is inspired by the city’s Park Hill housing estate.

To the dreamers who designed it, it’s a streets-in-the-sky paradise for the workers of a great city. To successive governments, it’s a symbol of everything they’d rather ignore. To the people who live there, it’s home.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge tells the story of three families through 60 turbulent years in a heart-swelling, heart-breaking love song to Sheffield’s concrete utopia, where there’s ‘hope hung on every washing line’.

You can catch the show at Sheffield Crucible Theatre from Thursday, March 14, to Saturday, April 6.

Tickets from £15 are on sale now. Call 0114 249 6000 or go to the website

