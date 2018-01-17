REVIEW: Hasland Theatre Company shines a light on scientist’s life

The long lens of history is turned on the life of Galileo by Hasland Theatre Company this week.

Bertolt Brecht’s eponymous stage biography of the Italian scientist was both fascinating and thought-provoking in this excellent production directed by Dave Banks, with Ed Telfer.

Four centuries ago Europe stood on the threshold of a new age of scientific discovery, but the dogma of the Roman Catholic church threatened to smother it at birth.

In a masterful performance in the title role, John Belli explored the full range of dilemmas for a man pushing at the boundaries of science and philosophy, yet conscious of the religious world view at odds with his thirst for knowledge.

Despite the demands of the part, Belli maintained a high level of consistency, whether concealing the truth that the telescope was not actually his invention, but a Dutchman’s, then using the ‘spyglass’ to make genuine astronomical discoveries, and later facing up to a grand inquisition for challenging the church’s teaching that the earth was the centre of the universe.

Staring defeat in the face, Galileo recanted his ‘heresy’, and spent the last eight years of his life under house arrest, vowing: “I won’t be a hog stuck on a burning bonfire to roast.” He loved life and its pleasures too much to sacrifice them and himself.

A genius, certainly, but in this staging, a character of great humanity, too. He had one last major work in him, Discorsi, a summary of his life’s work in physics, which he persuaded his pupil Andrea Sarti to smuggle out of Italy for publication in more enlightened lands.

Stuart Rooker well encapsulated Andrea’s maturing from scatty teenager struggling to understand his teacher’s formulae, through loyal disciple enthused by Galileo’s discoveries, to despair on hearing of his tutor’s u-turn.

In a cast of 20-plus, each one contributing to the overall success, special mention should go to Harry Holloway, Galileo’s lens grinder, Leila Hunt, as daughter Virginia Galilei, Lesley Addison, as his housekeeper Mrs Sarti (Andrea’s mother), Jonathan Symons, as his pupil and Virginia’s fiance, Ludovico Marsilli, John Fox, as Galileo’s friend, Sagredo, and Kirsty Rogers, as Fulganzio, a monk who is open to the radical new theories.

For all the serious subject matter, there were delightful sprinklings of humour, thanks to Heather Davies, the modern-day stage manager, with her po-faced scene introductions, and the ‘men in brown coats’, who chuntered about the stage moving props and furniture. This did grate a little, once, however, when Galileo returned to his home a broken man after recanting, and there was no time to take in the poignancy of the moment before the stage rearranging began.

Brecht himself faced similar crises of conscience to those of Galileo and was the first to admit he lacked courage in standing up for what is right. Yet eight decades after he wrote it, amid the rise of Nazism in his native Germany, his study of the great man maintains a sharp focus today on the need to tell truth to power, whatever the consequences might be.

