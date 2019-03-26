Record chief Alan McGee shares experience of setting Oasis on the road to fame in talk at Chesterfield’s Proact

Record label chief Alan McGee, the man who discovered and signed the band Oasis, will share his insight into the music industry when he gives a talk in Chesterfield.

Alan, who co-founded and ran the independent Creation Records label, will be at the Proact Stadium on April 26.

He will be discussing his career, the music industry and his relationship with groups such as Oasis and Primal Scream.

Alan is currently the manager for the Happy Mondays, Black Grape, Shaun Ryder, Cast, Glasvegas and The Bluetones.

Significant bands who were signed to Creation Records include 3 Colours Red, The Boo Radleys, Bernard Butler, Heavy Stereo, Bob Mould, My Bloody Valentine, Teenage Fanclub, Saint Etienne, Kevin Rowland, Super Furry Animals, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The House of Love, RIde, Slowdive.

Audience members at the Proact Stadium will have the opportunity to ask Alan a question during the evening which will be hosted by author and broadcaster Rob Fiddaman.

Special guests will be The Jade Assembly and The Rosadocs.

Tickets are priced at £25 and £15. To book online, go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/625331