Ray Laidlaw and Billy Mitchell launch next chapter in The Lindsfarne Story

The Lindisfarne Story is a celebration of the life, times and music of north-east England’s most beloved band, Lindisfarne.

Founder member and drummer Ray Laidlaw and frontman Billy Mitchell will present their show at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on Sunday, April 7.

Their creation tells the remarkable story of Lindisfarne with a combination of rare video, unseen photographs, acoustic versions of their favourite songs and a smattering of scurrilous gossip. Ray and Billy crafted this show in 2012 as a fresh and original way to perform Lindisfarne music and share the group’s history with Lindisfarne fans. After two successful Lindisfarne Story UK tours in 2015 and 2016, Ray and Billy are back for another chapter and there’s so much more to talk about since the last tour.

There is Clear White Light which is a play featuring the music of Lindisfarne’s Alan Hull, the new biography of the band which is entitled We Can Swing and even a new version of Lindisfarne fronted by original member Rod Clements.

Tickets are £22.70 for The Lindisfarne Story - A Twist in the Tale. Call 01246 345222 or book online click here

