QUAD to host pair of Holocaust Memorial Day arts events

Derby will once again be marking Holocaust Memorial Day with events throughout the week commencing Sunday, January 21.

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place nationally on January 27.

Arts centre and cinema QUAD will host two events during the week.

Bitter Harvest is a new film set in 1930s Ukraine. As Stalin advances on the ambitions of communists in the Kremlin, young artist Yuri battles to save his lover Natalka from the Holodomor, the death-by-starvation program that ultimately killed millions of Ukrainians.

Starring Terence Stamp, Tom Austen, Barry Pepper, Max Irons, Samantha Barks, Aneurin Barnard. Bitter Harvest (certificate 15) screens in QUAD on Monday, January 22, at 6.30pm. The film will also be introduced by a member of Derby’s Ukrainian Community. All tickets are £5.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Event is an evening of words, music and dance with the theme The power of words.

There will be a selection of performances and presentations from Derby’s diverse communities, including spoken word contributions from the Armenian community, performances of Jewish, Bosnian and Ukrainian traditional music, dance performances from the internationally-renowned Derby-based troupe Hoverla, flamenco dancing by Derby’s Gypsy community and more.

Holocaust Memorial Day Event Thursday, January 25, from 7.45pm. Admission is free but limited so please book in advance through QUAD box office.

QUAD is part of a series of events organised by Derby’s HMD group.

The 2018 programme also includes:

A Piano recital by Damir Durmanovic at the Multifaith Centre, Derby on Tuesday, January 23, at 7:30pm

A musical evening with Phil Tomlinson and his Klezmer group at the Multifaith Centre, Derby, on Wednesday, January 24, at 7.30pm

A Presentation and tour at Sikh Holocaust Museum, Derby on Friday, January 26

A special Holodomor Commemoration service at the Ukrainian Church, Derby on Sunday, January 28, at 1pm

For full details of events, please see: https://holocaustmemorialdayderby.org/

For more information or to book tickets for QUAD events, please call 01332 290606 or see https://www.derbyquad.co.uk

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons