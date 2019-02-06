Professor Brian Cox’s UNIVERSAL World Tour - extra tickets released for this weekend’s Sheffield show

A limited number of additional tickets have been released for Professor Brian Cox - UNIVERSAL World Tour this Sunday, February 10, at FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield.

Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our Solar System and the Universe, Professor Brian Cox Live 2019 offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level.

Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Professor Cox makes challenging ideas accessible to all, exploring the vast, possibly infinite universe and our place within it from earth to the edges of the cosmos.

To check availability, go to the websiteor call 0114 256 56 56.