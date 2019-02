A free concert in Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire on Thursday, February 28, will feature piano solo and duet pieces by Mozart, Grieg, Edward German and George Gershwin.

The recital is being given by Laura Layland and Wendy Kirkland.

Entry is free and the concert begins at 12:15pm at The Church of St Mary and All Saints (The Crooked Spire) Church Way, Chesterfield S40 1XJ

Parking is available in New Beetwell Street multi storey, Town Hall (Rose Hill) and the Doughnut (Holywell Cross) car parks.