Phil Collins is Not Dead Yet in Sheffield

Phil Collins is live at the FlyDSA Sheffield Arena this week.

One of the most successful British artists of all time, both with supergroup Genesis and as a solo performer, Phil Collins in Nottingham with his Not Dead Yet tour.

With 100 million record sales to his name and number one albums the world over Phil Collins is a legend whose work has received growing acclaim as a new generation of artists have discovered and been inspired by him.

He hasn’t toured since 2007 and announced his retirement from music in 2011.

However, his comeback tour has received rave reviews from media and fans alike.

Phil said: “I thought I would retire quietly, but thanks to the fans, my family and support from some extraordinary artists I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing.”

He is at the arena on Friday, November 24.

