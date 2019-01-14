Peter Pan is heading for Chapel Playhouse

Childhood favourite Peter Pan flies into Chapel-en-le-Frith this week.

Tickets are selling fast for the production by Chapel Players which opens at the town’s Playhouse on Friday, January 18.

It’s a clear night in London, when Wendy Darling (Hanna Lomas) and her brothers John (Finn Wallace) and Michael (Charlie Neeves) are disturbed by Peter Pan (Charlotte Joderell) and Tinkerbell (Evie Payton) who are searching for Peter’s missing shadow.

He invites them to join him in Neverland, where they meet The Lost Boys and do battle with the evil Captain Hook (Josie Kelly).

You too can join them to adventure in Neverland, along with their ex-nanny Mabel McVitie (Alan Tolley), who somehow ends up as ship’s cook for Captain Hook, and an array of Indians, and Mermaids who help them along the way. Keep an eye out for Captain Hook’s right hand man Mr Smee (Helena Jodrell) and his evil henchmen Rum, Anne and Coke who are always trying to keep Hook one step ahead of the ever present ticking crocodile.

The production keeps very close to the original story and includes both modern and classic songs.

Peter Pan runs at the Playhouse on January 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7.30pm. There will be matinee performances on January 19, 20 and 26 at 2pm.

Tickets £9 and £7 concessions, available from Halls Mica Hardware in Chapel, or on the door.