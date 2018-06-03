Peak butcher’s exile hits home on a night of stories and music

Acclaimed storyteller Matthew Crampton unites with American folk music legend Jeff Warner in a new show based on Crampton’s book Human Cargo: Songs & Stories of Emigration, Slavery & Transportation.

Human Cargo gives voice to past exiles – emigrants, slaves, transportees – to shed fresh light on today’s migrations. Through the accompanying Parallel Lives project, it includes local stories of migration and partnership.

The performance at Florence Nightingale Hall, Holloway, on June 16, will include the story of 23-year-old Charles Woodivis, a butcher from Bonsall. Charles appeared before the Lancaster Quarter Sessions in 1832 and was sentenced to be transported for life. His crime is not known but he arrived in Tasmania where he later married. He was pardoned in 1843.

Tickets for the performance of Human Cargo £12.50. Call 01773 856545.