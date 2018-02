Paul Young has announced that his tour date at Sheffield Foundry on February 8 has now been moved to March 22, following the sad news of the death of his wife.

A statement from the venue read: Following the passing of Paul’s wife Stacey last week our Sheffield Foundry date has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 22.

“All current tickets remain valid and please do contact us if you require any further information.

“We thank you for your understanding.”