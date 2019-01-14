Pantomime players promise audiences will have a ball at Cinderella in Dronfield

It’s that time of year again. When men dress and women and women dress as men and they all go on stage for a romp of a Dronfield pantomime.

And for their big show this year, members of Dronfield Musical Theatre Group are presenting the most famous and popular pantomime of all time: Cinderella.

As usual it will be a fun-packed show with lots of silliness and the usual ingredients that make Dronfield’s big family show so special.

There are the Ugly Sisters to boo, a handsome Prince and his bride to cheer; and lots of characters to laugh at.

Says director Andrea Powell: “There’s something for young and old which makes Cinderella such a magical show for a good old-fashioned family outing.

Pantomime is all about entertainment tradition, so as usual our show will have all the things that our audiences have come to expect. But I’m not going to

spoil the surprises!”

Taking the title role is Ellie Ashmore, who this year graduated with a degree in musical theatre, and she will be joined by a host of pantomime regulars. Gavin Ward, more usually seen in choir robes at Dronfield Parish Church plays Ugly Sister Hyacinth and opposite him as Lowercinth is Tommy Jones. Rachel

Cooper Bassett takes the role of Buttons with Julie Ballin as Prince Charming and Lindsay Ashmore as Dandini. Brokers’ men Rough and Ready are Matthew

Humpage and Ben Pattinson.

Cinderella is at Dronfield Civic Hall on Thursday, January 17, Friday, January 18 and Saturday, January 19, matinee and evening. Tickets are £9.50 and £8.50 concessions. Call 01246 416364.