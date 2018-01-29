Paloma Faith to headline Splendour Festival

Paloma Faith has been announced as the headliner for this summer’s Splendour Festival in Nottingham.

Known for her high-energy live sets, Paloma has been releasing music for the last decade and went straight to number one with her latest album The Architect last year.

A former Brit Award winner, Paloma has been nominated once again for British Female Solo Artist at this year’s Brits.

Paloma said: “I’m really looking forward to performing at Splendour and being part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.”

Organisers are delighted to have Paloma topping the bill at this year’s special 10 year anniversary party for Splendour, the biggest artist to ever headline the bill of the event,

George Akins, owner of organisers DHP Family, said: “Paloma is huge name on the British music scene with three double-platinum albums under her belt – Adele is the only other British female to do that.

“She’s the perfect choice to mark the 10th anniversary of Splendour, it’s going to be epic!”

Paloma Faith is the first of over 40 acts announced to perform at the city’s biggest summer day out at Wollaton Park on July 21, with many more artists, comedians and entertainers to be revealed over the coming months.

DHP Family in association with Nottingham City Council, are keen to replicate the biggest ever Splendour last year, which saw a sold-out crowd sing along to epic anthems from headliners Kaiser Chiefs.

Coun Dave Trimble, portfolio holder for leisure and culture at the City Council, said: “Nottingham City Council is proud to partner with DHP to stage Nottingham’s stand out music festival of the summer.

“Over the past 10 years, the event has become bigger and better each time, attracting a wide and varied audience.

“It’s fantastic that Nottingham residents can benefit from a £10 discount on full price tickets and I would urge people to grab theirs as soon as possible.

“I’m sure Splendour will be the highlight on many people’s summer calendars.”

Children aged under-11 will once again be admitted free and discounts are also in place for Nottingham residents.

A standard ticket is £49, coming down to £39 when the discount is applied.

Tickets for Nottingham residents aged 11-17 are £20 and VIP packages are also available.

Tickets can be purchased from www.splendourfestival.com or in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre and from Clifton, Ken Martin, Southglade and Harvey Hadden Leisure Centres.

Please note that to claim your Nottingham resident discount in person you will need a copy of your council tax bill.