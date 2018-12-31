Old Tupton Chapel Players’ production of The Ghost Train is a runaway success

Chapel Players Drama Group performed Arnold Ridley’s creation The Ghost Train to enthusiastic, appreciative and well attended audiences At Old Tupton Methodist Church.

This classic comedy thriller from the 1920s centres around a group of passengers stranded overnight in the drab waiting room of a lonely country station. Their stay was interrupted by locked doors, ghostly happenings on the platform, mysterious red lamps appearing through the doors and windows, gun shots and smoke from the passing “ghost train” filling the waiting room!

The large, experienced cast of eleven worked well together to make it a real ensemble piece.

The audience clearly appreciated the excellent, atmospheric, period set which was rightly applauded and all the special effects from the young creative technical team.

The play was directed by Sally Mason.

A donation from the box office takings will be given to Specialist Stroke Services based in Holmewood.