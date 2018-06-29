New take on The Scarlet Pimpernel heads for Derbyshire theatre

Fresh from a run in London’s West End with their production of Anthony Horowitz’s Mindgame, Tabs Productions are bringing a new adaptation of The Scarlet Pimpernel to Chesterfield.

Written by award-winning Derbyshire writer Louise Page (Salonika, Golden Girls, Real Estate). from the books by Baroness Orczy, the creation brings to the stage all the romance, blackmail and heroism of a life lived on the edge of revolution.

Against the background of the French Revolution the ‘cleverest woman in Europe’, Marguerite St. Just is torn between three men, her husband, her brother and the power-hungry, aristocrat-hating Chauvelin. As the elusive Scarlet Pimpernel swashbuckles his way through Paris, will he be in time to save the life of yet another innocent victim? Or will Marguerite’s past come back to haunt her and snatch her from her new life as the wife of the foppish Sir Percy Blakeney to the guillotine?

Corinne Begluk (Margeurite) Andrew Ryan (Sir Percy Blakeney) Mark Huckett ( Chauvelin) and Anna Mitcham (Suzanne) return to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre alongside newcomers Stephen Charrett and George Gough.

The Scarlet Pimpernel will be staged at the Pomegranate from July 6 to 8 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

Tickets £20.20, concessions £19.20, child £17.20, group 10+ £18.20. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk