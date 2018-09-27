Musicians band together in fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Four acts will be playing in this fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Four acts will be playing in this fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. The gig will be headlined by Turn The Page, a Chesterfield-based band who rock and pop covers, ranging from ABBA to AC/DC and Bon Jovi to Donna Summer. Little Dog have honed a blend of rhythm and blues covers over four years. The group comprises Tony Rodgers keys, David Keal bass, Ian Brailsford guitar, Rob Fisher drums,Kev Butterfield vocals,harps and Elli Butterfield vocals. ziPt is a duo playing covers and is composed of Rob Lee and Paul Hopkinson, founders of The Pitz. Kicking off the show will be Left Hand Drive, pictured, who perform rock, indie, folk and blues acoustic covers and originals. The night, which will include a raffle, has been organised by Marie Shaw. Admission free, donations welcome. Photo by Tony Barrable.