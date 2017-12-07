Woolley and Archer to return to Flowerpot

Dynamic duo Woolley and Archer will be wowing their fans with their latest gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Wednesday, December 13.

Alan Woolley and Leavon Archer have been playing venues and festivals over the last 15 or so years and have gained a massive reputation as one of the hottest live shows on the circuit.

With a mix of acoustic rock, blues and original material, they deliver up to three hours of solid entertainment. Interspersed with chat and humour, they create a relaxed atmosphere and the musicianship is of course second to none. Armed with just two guitars, two vocals and a harmonica, it is an unmissable cocktail of two musical talents.

Due on stage at 9pm with free admission, it should be an evening to savour. Get there early if you want a seat.