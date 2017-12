Martyn Joseph is a performer like no other and can be seen at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Friday, January 19.

He’s a jaw dropping guitar player who has developed a unique percussive style, teamed up with a powerful show stopping voice, and has been called “The Welsh Springsteen”. The gig starts at 8pm and tickets are priced at £17.50. Concessions are available.

Tickets can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800.