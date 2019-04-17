Watch this top Genesis tribute show soon at The Flowerpot in Derby

Italian aces The Watch return to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, April 26, with their Genesis tribute show.

The Watch will be on tour again extensively in 2019 all over Europe and UK with a show showcasing the whole 1974’s Genesis masterpiece The Lamb Lies down on Broadway.

The Watch is a five-piece band from Milan. Their music is inspired by classic 70s style prog-rock.

From 2009, The Watch have been bringing to the stage shows focused on Genesis albums with the attempt of blending great Genesis classic albums from the 70s with their own music.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £13.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions or you can click here.

You can also click here for another music story.