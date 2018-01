Come along and celebrate the traditional custom of wassailing in the award-winning Pleasley Community Orchard.

There will be wassailing songs, toasts, blessing of the trees, drums and shotguns to scare away anything which would seek to harm the orchard.

Apple-related food and drink will be available.

The event at the orchard take place on Sunday, January 21, from 5pm-6:30pm.

For more details visit www.pleasleyorchard.org.uk or email friends@pleasleyorchard.org.uk