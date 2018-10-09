Varley gig in Derby is one you Will definitely want to see

Don’t miss a gig by Will Varley at The Venue in Derby on Friday, October 12, to see a class act in concert.

Varley celebrated the release of his fifth studio album, Spirit of Minnie, with a packed-out show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in February.

He then spent the first part of this year playing his new album live around the world, touring extensively in the US, appearing at SXSW festival in Texas and selling out venues across the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy. Culminating at London’s stunning Round Chapel in Hackney, this brand new tour will come after a busy summer of shows including appearances at Bearded Theory, BoomTown Fair, Green Man and the wonderful Cropredy Festival (at the request of members of Fairport Convention themselves).

Described recently by Donovan as “The next generation” and counting the likes of Billy Bragg, Tim Minchin and Frank Turner amongst his fans, it seems the rambling songwriter who cut his teeth haunting the open mics of south London is finally getting the attention he deserves. Don’t miss him across the UK this autumn.

Tickets are on sale now via https://www.tix.to/WillVarleyUKTour